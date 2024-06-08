Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.3% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

ABT stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.58. 8,666,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

