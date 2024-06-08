Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.07 on Friday, hitting $327.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,773. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $324.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.