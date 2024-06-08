Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,595 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,970,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.79.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.43. 2,684,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $423.58 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

