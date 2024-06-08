AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 28,006 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Tsakos Energy Navigation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 15.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Shares of TNP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,433. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The shipping company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.03). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

