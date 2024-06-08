AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000. Federal Agricultural Mortgage comprises 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.13. 42,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.03 and a 200-day moving average of $182.66. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $199.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

