AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.50.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

