AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $21.30 Million Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,290 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up about 5.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 4.71% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $21,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,406,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

