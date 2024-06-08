AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,512 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.7 %

TRIP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.58. 2,177,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.