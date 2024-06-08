AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,364 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,539 shares of company stock worth $3,224,419 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

