AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 3,707 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at $555,168,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at $555,168,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. 902,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,841. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

