AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BROS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $11,549,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $13,610,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BROS traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $37.97. 2,041,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,686. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.50. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $12,310,442.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 871,764 shares in the company, valued at $32,124,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,897,907 shares of company stock valued at $338,873,481 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

