AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 9,090 POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of POSCO stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $68.59. 86,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,224. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.70 and a one year high of $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

