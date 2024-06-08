AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 3,313 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Celanese comprises about 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $7,879,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.78.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $146.47. 652,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.36. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.