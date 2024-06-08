AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 5,341 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 99.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 35.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $56.60. 423,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

