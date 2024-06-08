AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 167.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 818,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 512,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. 115,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,674. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

