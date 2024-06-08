Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $280.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APD. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $279.53 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

