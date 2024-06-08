Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 233,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 144,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,237 shares of company stock valued at $35,744,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.2 %

ABNB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.66. 2,595,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.19. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

