Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Akoustis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of AKTS opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.61. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 257.56% and a negative return on equity of 98.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 817,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,824,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,405,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

