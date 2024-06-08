Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.42% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $92,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.49. The stock had a trading volume of 987,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,600. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 474.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

