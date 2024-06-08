Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 195,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 470,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARLP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.32 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

