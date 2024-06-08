Alpha Finance Lab Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.92 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $109.76 million and $3.92 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

