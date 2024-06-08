Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,716,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,425,018. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.36 and its 200 day moving average is $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

