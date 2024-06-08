Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. 308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.
Altus Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51.
About Altus Group
Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.
