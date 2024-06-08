AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 11.8%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shot up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.76. 83,610,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 36,807,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 15.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 935.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 735,666 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

