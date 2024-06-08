American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.

AEP stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

