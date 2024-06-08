Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.9% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $234.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The company has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

