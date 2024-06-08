Analysts Issue Forecasts for Coveo Solutions Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVO. TD Securities reduced their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

TSE CVO opened at C$7.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$6.66 and a 12-month high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.