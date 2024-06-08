Analysts Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) Price Target at GBX 1,675.63

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,675.63 ($21.47).

Several analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.10) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($21.14) to GBX 1,820 ($23.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,629 ($20.87) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,695.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,612.04. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.36). The company has a market capitalization of £66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,494.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,504.59%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($21.29) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,241.61). Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

