Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

