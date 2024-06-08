Analysts Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price at $3.09

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 4.5 %

WOOF opened at $3.65 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, Director Cameron Breitner acquired 750,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 2,210,988 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth $436,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 216.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 413,295 shares during the period.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.