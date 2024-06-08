Analysts Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT at $30.60

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,552,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,560,000 after buying an additional 274,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,249,000 after purchasing an additional 556,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 21.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 337,102 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,777,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.92.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

