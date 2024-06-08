Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after buying an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,254. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.