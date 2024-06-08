Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,991 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 148,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,176 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of WIT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.62. 5,149,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,592. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

