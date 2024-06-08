Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,515 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 129.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. 8,035,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,819,407. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

