Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,748 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after buying an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,640,000 after buying an additional 1,125,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,213,000 after buying an additional 969,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.35 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

