Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 928 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $314.68 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $184.70 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.60. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.