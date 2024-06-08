Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $338.04 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

