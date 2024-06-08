Angeles Wealth Management LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,243. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.