Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

