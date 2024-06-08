Angeles Wealth Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CMI opened at $271.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.65.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

