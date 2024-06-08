Angeles Wealth Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,350,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,906,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 511,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,669,000.

NYSEARCA IYK traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 55,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,010. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

