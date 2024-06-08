Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.63 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $390.95 million and $18.63 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04049429 USD and is down -9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $29,166,358.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

