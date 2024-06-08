Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

NLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE NLY opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 112.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

