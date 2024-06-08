AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) Insider Acquires A$50,000.00 in Stock

AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADOGet Free Report) insider Ewen Crouch acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($33,557.05).

AnteoTech Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90.

About AnteoTech

AnteoTech Limited develops, commercializes, manufactures, and distributes products for clean energy technology and life science markets primarily in Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America. Its products include AnteoBind ready-to-use applications to streamline and enhance the conjugation process; and AnteoX, an additive that reinforces battery binders helping maximize performance of silicon containing anodes.

