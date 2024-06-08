Apu Apustaja 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.60 Million (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. Apu Apustaja has a total market capitalization of $158.30 million and $11.60 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja’s launch date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,892,270,705 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.club. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 312,846,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00047284 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $12,873,159.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

