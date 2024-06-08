Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,326 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBP. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,000 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,633,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 461,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,105,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 383,081 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 19.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,176,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 736,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.69%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

