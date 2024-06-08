Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.84

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 3400999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.