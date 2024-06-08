Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Argan had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Stock Performance

Argan stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.45. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGX. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Argan

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $382,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,512.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $899,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $2,394,182. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Argan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.