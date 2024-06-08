Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.89.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at $926,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.