Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.39

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.39 and traded as high as C$6.64. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 84,852 shares trading hands.

AX.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$690.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.45

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

